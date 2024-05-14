Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,069 shares of company stock worth $14,680,065. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

