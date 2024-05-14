Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $305.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

