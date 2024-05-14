Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

