Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,310 shares in the company, valued at $74,057,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,287 shares of company stock valued at $19,160,409. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.87 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

