Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 5,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $339.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

