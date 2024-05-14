Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

