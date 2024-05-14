Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

