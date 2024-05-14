Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

