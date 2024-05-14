Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,045 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

