Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

TSM opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.