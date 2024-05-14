Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 136,488 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,488 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

