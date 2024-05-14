Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

