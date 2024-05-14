Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 514,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.