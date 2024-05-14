Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RGC Resources worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in RGC Resources by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.