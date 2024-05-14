Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,002,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,331,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.