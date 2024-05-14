Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.