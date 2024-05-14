Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 96 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after buying an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $714.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $385.80 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

