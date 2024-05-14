Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

