Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

