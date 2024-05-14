Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Catalent by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

