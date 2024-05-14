CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Insiders sold 296,174 shares of company stock worth $21,526,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$72.42 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

