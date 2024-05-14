CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

