Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLSFree Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

