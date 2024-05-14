Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

