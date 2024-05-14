Cerillion’s (CER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($19.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,522.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,534.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,493.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

