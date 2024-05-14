Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,926,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,555,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 891,187 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 642,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 539,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 402,451 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

