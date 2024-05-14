Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,291,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

