Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of First Citizens BancShares worth $77,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,742.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,619.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,510.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,181.71 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

