Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHK. Stephens lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

