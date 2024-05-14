Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Up 8.2 %

CMRX stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chimerix by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

