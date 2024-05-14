Churchill China plc (CHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China Stock Performance

Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($14.51) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947 ($11.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,560 ($19.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,688.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,220.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total value of £779,100 ($978,522.98). In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,661.89). Also, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total value of £779,100 ($978,522.98). Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

