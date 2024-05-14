CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Raymond James

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

CIXXF opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

