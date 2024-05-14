Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,671 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

