Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

