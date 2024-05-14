Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Articles

