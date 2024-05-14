Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.48 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

