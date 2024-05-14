CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $3,542,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

