Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $74.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after buying an additional 317,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after buying an additional 168,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

