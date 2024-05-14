Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

