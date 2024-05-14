Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.