Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,090 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

