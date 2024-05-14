CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

