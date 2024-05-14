Comparing China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group $264.37 million 2.59 -$67.04 million ($0.53) -10.17

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Hesai Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group -25.38% -10.93% -8.21%

Summary

China Energy Recovery beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

