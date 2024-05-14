Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Compugen Stock Performance
Compugen stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
