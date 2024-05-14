Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

