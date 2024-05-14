Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

CRK opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

