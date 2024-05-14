Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Conagra Brands worth $81,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after buying an additional 1,216,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

