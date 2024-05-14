Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 357 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,963,000 after acquiring an additional 253,711 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,358,000 after acquiring an additional 233,637 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

