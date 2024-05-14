Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 693 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 385,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.