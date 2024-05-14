Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of ED opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

