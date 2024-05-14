Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
CMT opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
