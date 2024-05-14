Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.