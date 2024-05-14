Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.